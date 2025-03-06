Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,228,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,479,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713,379 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

CarMax stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

