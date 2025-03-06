Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

