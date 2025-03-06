Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Get alerts:

CSX, Celsius, and Canadian Natural Resources are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies based in Canada, representing partial ownership in those businesses and traded on Canadian stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They provide investors with exposure to Canada’s diverse economy and are influenced by both local economic conditions and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 4,283,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,415,498. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 5,077,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,525. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

