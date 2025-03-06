Promising Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Get alerts:

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies based in China that are traded on Chinese stock exchanges, such as the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. These stocks represent an ownership stake in the issuing companies and are subject to the regulatory frameworks of the Chinese financial markets, offering both domestic and international investors the opportunity to participate in China’s economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $6.16 on Tuesday, reaching $289.08. 648,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,992. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.43.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.97. 803,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded down $28.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,240.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,291.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.92. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. 374,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,661. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. Diageo has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,958. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

