Promising Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 4th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Nexstar Media Group, Rocket Companies, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares in companies that generate revenue primarily through digital content creation, distribution, and monetization across online platforms. These stocks often include firms involved in streaming services, social media, gaming, and digital advertising, and they appeal to investors seeking exposure to the rapidly growing digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,924,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,367,489. The stock has a market cap of $309.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $441.74. 1,043,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.59 and its 200-day moving average is $489.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.89. 778,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.06. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 9,578,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,802. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $170.95. 176,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $146.04 and a 52 week high of $191.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 1,788,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,819. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 831,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. BCE has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

Recommended Stories