Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Now – March 4th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, Newmont, and Kraft Heinz are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the extraction and production of gold. They are often viewed as a proxy for direct gold investment, offering exposure to the metal’s price movements while also being subject to factors like operational efficiency, geopolitical risks, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,696,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,135,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,167,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,147,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.87. 1,352,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.55. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $233.85 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. 9,168,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,887,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,136. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 6,421,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,066,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

