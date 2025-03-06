ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.39. 1,627,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,887,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

