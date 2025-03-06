ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $23.49. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 5,069,857 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 41,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

