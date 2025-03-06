Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.44. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 2,588 shares changing hands.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.40.

About Pulse Seismic

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.