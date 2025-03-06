PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $109.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PVH traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 920350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $6,950,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.22%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

