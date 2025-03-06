Q1 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC Cut by Capital One Financial

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Monday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,288,000 after purchasing an additional 365,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,749,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

