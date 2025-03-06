Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PPL Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

Shares of PPL opened at C$54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.07. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$46.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total transaction of C$1,003,615.58. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

