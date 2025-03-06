QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $42,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

