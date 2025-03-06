QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,584 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

QFIN stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

