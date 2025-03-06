QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,179 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,471,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

