QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

