QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 1,293.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 20.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 34,283.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 7.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 31.47 and a current ratio of 31.47.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

