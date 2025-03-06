QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after acquiring an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 661,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,453,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 738,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 276,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.