QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $150.66 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $155.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

