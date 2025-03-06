QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in nVent Electric by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

