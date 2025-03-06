QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter.

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

