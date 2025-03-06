QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 147.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

