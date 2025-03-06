QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Murphy USA by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,387,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $467.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

