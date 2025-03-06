QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $387,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BJ opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

