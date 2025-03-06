QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $180.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

