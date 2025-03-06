QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 89.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.30 and a 200-day moving average of $468.40. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.65.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

