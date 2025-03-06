QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.