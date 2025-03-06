QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,403.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,015.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,788.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,701.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.