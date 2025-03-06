QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $190.99 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

