QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $493,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ ARM opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.57.
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
