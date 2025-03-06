QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 298,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

