QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 82,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

