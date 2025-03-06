QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,855 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after buying an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 861,788 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.