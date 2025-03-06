QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after purchasing an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

