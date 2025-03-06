QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,190 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

