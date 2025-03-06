QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $177.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

