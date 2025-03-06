QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,390,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

