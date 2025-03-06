QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $180.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $3,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at $75,875,254.18. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $443,540.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,870,698.48. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,248. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

