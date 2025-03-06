QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

