QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

