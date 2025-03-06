QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $255.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

