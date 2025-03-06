QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sanmina by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,520. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,896 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

