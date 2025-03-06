QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Premier by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Premier by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 428,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Premier by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,874 shares of company stock valued at $891,703. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

