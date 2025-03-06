QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $351,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NOV in the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 1,590.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in NOV in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NOV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

