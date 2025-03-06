QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $896,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

