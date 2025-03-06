Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $174.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total transaction of $121,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,296.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $3,745,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 208.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 428.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

