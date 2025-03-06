Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – March 4th

Get alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are equity shares of companies that are developing or investing in quantum computing technologies, including hardware, software, and supporting infrastructures. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving quantum computing sector, which holds the promise of revolutionary advances but also comes with a high degree of risk and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. 3,661,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,360. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,134,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848,071. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. 36,103,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,471,770. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,453,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,840,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 7,796,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,115,551. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 398,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -1.27. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 131,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,892. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

