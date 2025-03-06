Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

