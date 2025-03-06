Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $21,334,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

