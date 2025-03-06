ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $221.34 and last traded at $221.61. 257,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 966,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.48.

Get ResMed alerts:

Specifically, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.82.

ResMed Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.